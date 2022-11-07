Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 233.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.79. 24,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,778. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 293.84%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.