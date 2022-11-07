Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 41,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,714,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.