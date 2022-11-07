AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as high as $118.62 and last traded at $117.85. 7,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 807.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

