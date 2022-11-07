Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 6,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $731.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.17 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

