Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS.
AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,069. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $664.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
