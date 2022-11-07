Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMPE stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,874,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.