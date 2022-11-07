Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPE stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,874,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

