Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (CODYY, DWF, EGLE, EYE, FLTR, FOUR, HTWS, III, ITV, LFST)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 7th:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £110 ($127.18) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,800 ($67.06) target price on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 144 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,860 ($21.51) target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Partners. Redburn Partners currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($34.69) price target on the stock.

