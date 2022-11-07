Analyzing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) & Its Rivals

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.95% -14.01% -3.14% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.36% -101.38% -2.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -6.32 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.68 billion -$936.51 million 17.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 8 2 0 2.09 Spirit Airlines Competitors 552 1951 3111 173 2.50

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

