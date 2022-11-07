Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 1,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

