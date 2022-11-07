Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $184.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $184.00 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.25. 2,191,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,173,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.83.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 157,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 32,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.