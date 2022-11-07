Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,644. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

