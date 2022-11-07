Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 2,159,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,251. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 168.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

