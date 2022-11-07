Arcblock (ABT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $344,554.00

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $344,554.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

