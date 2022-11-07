Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

