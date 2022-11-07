Ardent Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.6% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.50. 1,861,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

