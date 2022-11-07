Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.34. 20,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

