Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 million. On average, analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

