Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.63.
Arista Networks Stock Up 7.2 %
ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
