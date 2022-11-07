Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 7.2 %

ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.