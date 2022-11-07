Ark Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.32 million and $2.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006663 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005467 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,347,284 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

