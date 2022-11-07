ARMOR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $484,477.43 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $484,477.43 and approximately $23,820.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00602310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,532.45 or 0.31372166 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.