Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

