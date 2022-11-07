Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $468.96 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $468.96 million and approximately $88.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $14.04 or 0.00067769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,722.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00569401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00229603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

