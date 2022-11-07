Arweave (AR) Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $13.86 or 0.00067168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $462.74 million and $84.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00571548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00230470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

