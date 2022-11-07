Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASND traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.88. 14,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,431. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

