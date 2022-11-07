Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.33 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 35,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,512. The company has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

