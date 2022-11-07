Athira Pharma (ATHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Athira Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATHA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.02. 154,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,305. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

