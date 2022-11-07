Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 25th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AUB stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,735 shares of company stock worth $369,933 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 229.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

