Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,056,420.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,143,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $453.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $13,162,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.