AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

