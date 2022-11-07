Augur Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Augur has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $6.93 or 0.00033395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $76.18 million and $3.72 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00597893 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.31139746 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
