Augur (REP) Price Tops $7.03

Augur (REP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Augur has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00033738 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
