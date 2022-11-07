AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AZO opened at $2,465.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,155.78. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

