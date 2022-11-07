AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,861 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

