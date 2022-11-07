Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avangrid by 280.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,080.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

