Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Avantor Stock Down 1.4 %

Avantor stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $19.78. 57,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Avantor

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avantor by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.