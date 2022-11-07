Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $943.85 million and $142.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.80 or 0.00047272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,730.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00250665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,312,541.46131308 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.93858788 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $144,595,409.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.