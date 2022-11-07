Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $57.09

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.09, but opened at $55.47. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 8,915 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

