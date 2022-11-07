B. Riley Cuts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $35.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.