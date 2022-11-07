B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 477,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,568. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at $279,969,174.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

