Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($5.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.12) to GBX 358 ($4.14) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

BCKIF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

