Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 32,646 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $103,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,089. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.