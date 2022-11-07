Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $491.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

