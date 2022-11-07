Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $146.46 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 243,724 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $146,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 108,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. 2,541,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

