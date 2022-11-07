Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $213.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $213,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.40. 103,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

