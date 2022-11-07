Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $453.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $453,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. 66,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

