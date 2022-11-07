Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 23,319 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Up 5.8 %

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ TER opened at $84.72 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

