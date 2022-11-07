Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.34 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $87.34 million and $124.48 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00012005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 111.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00596214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,466.01 or 0.31068980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

