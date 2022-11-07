Barclays Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $14.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 147,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,513,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

