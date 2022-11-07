Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 563.80 ($6.52).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON:LRE opened at GBX 574.50 ($6.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.34. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

