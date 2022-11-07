Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

RS1 has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.29).

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 896 ($10.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,003.71. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,801.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

